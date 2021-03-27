Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Permanent TSB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

