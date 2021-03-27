PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. PayPoint has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

