SyncFab Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022963 BTC.

About SyncFab

MFG is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

