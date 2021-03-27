Brokerages Set Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Target Price at $3.80

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.
NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. 145,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.
About Millendo Therapeutics
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
