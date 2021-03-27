Brokerages Set Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Target Price at $3.80

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. 145,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

