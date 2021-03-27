USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,842.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.00897069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.04 or 0.00356431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001216 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014370 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001383 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

