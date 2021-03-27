$54.11 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report $54.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $51.63 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,335 shares of company stock worth $3,401,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 201,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.