$54.11 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report $54.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the lowest is $51.63 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,335 shares of company stock worth $3,401,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 201,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

