MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$404,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,287,114.74. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$707,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Insiders sold 58,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,931 in the last ninety days.

TSE MAG traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 147,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$10.29 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

