Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $13.27

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 4,641,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $12,845,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $24,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

