0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $189.85 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00617764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023039 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

