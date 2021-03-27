Public Mint Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and $2.89 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

