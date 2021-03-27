Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLNG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

