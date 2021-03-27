Radix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Radix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $113.81 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00058030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00230960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.00877136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030783 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.