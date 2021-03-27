$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Total Se (NYSE:TOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Total reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.