Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 62,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,704. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

