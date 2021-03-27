Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 62,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,704. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
About Dakota Territory Resource
