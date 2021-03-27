Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Drops By 93.7%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,943,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ETFM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,340,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,308,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. FOMO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About FOMO
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.