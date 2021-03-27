Short Interest in FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Drops By 93.7%

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,943,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETFM stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,340,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,308,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. FOMO has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site that targets cannabis market worldwide. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

