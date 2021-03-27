Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 52 week low of $251.14 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

