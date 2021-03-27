$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $223,801,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. 1,008,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,732. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $191.82.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

