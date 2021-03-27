SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 12,638,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other SunHydrogen news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Shares of HYSR stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,624,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,565,680. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

