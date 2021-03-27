Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $20,887.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 67,406,291 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

