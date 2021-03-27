$32.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $32.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.95 million and the highest is $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $128.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 44,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,700. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

