Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $107.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist increased their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

