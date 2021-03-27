Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 845.5% in March

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 845.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

