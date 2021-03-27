CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 711.8% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 56,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,788. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Erste Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

