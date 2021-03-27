Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rises By 273.8%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, an increase of 273.8% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KDDIY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 133,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

