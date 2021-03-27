TENA (TENA) Market Capitalization Reaches $368,436.97

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a market capitalization of $368,436.97 and approximately $80.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TENA Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

