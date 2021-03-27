Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 10,684,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,632,741. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.