$344.21 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report $344.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.50 million and the lowest is $334.50 million. Seagen posted sales of $234.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. 1,182,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,162. Seagen has a 52 week low of $108.23 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

