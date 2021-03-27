Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $$163.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73. Siltronic has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $175.42.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

