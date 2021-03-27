EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$19.78 during trading hours on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDRVF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.