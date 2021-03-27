Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $185.58 or 0.00329457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,745,702 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

