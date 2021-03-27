Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target at $19.40

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

ALPN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $262.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

