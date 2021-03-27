Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 757.4% in March

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 757.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 126,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

