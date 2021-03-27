Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Drops By 99.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS SJMHY remained flat at $$5.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. SJM has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

