Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Declines By 87.1%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The China Fund stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 15,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,841. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

