Kusama Price Hits $476.41 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $558.45 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $476.41 or 0.00844871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00058251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00243665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

