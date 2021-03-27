ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PKTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

