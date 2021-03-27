Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 25,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,344. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
