Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.78 Average PT from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in Vale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,812,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,233 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,425,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

