XYO 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $28.25 million and $1.38 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.94 or 0.00615307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022911 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.