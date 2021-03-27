Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 124,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,293. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $625.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

