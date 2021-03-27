Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 124,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,293. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $625.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.