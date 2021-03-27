Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Increases By 1,085.7%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 1,085.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

FLUIF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$28.66 during midday trading on Friday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.