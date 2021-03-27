Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 132,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,251. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

