XOVBank Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (XOV)

XOVBank (CURRENCY:XOV) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, XOVBank has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. XOVBank has a market cap of $14,498.92 and approximately $56.00 worth of XOVBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XOVBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XOVBank

XOV is a coin. XOVBank’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,838,002 coins. XOVBank’s official Twitter account is @xovercoin . The Reddit community for XOVBank is /r/Xovercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XOVBank is www.xov.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XOVBank is a digital currency based on the Ethereum blockchain, with the purpose of replacing traditional banks and currencies. “

