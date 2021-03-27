Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $63.60

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

PRFT traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $60.25. 198,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Perficient by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

