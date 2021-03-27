GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, an increase of 797.0% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GGTTF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,122,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,408. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
GTEC Company Profile
