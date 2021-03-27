GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, an increase of 797.0% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GGTTF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,122,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,408. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

