NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 842.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMC Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 645,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. NMC Health has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

