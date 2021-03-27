Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0653 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $524,920.44 and approximately $74,703.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,928.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.95 or 0.03082432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00329806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.17 or 0.00899663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00395766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.00356695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00240792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

