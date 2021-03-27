Joint Ventures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,174.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $28,380.48 and $7,174.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.57 or 0.00616084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023001 BTC.

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

