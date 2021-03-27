Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 965,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,354. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.