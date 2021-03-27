TravelNote Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. TravelNote has a market cap of $21,676.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00058154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00246089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.96 or 0.00840285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00049686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00031349 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

